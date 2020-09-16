Saif Hassan again tests COVID-19 positive

Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan has tested positive again for COVID-19. He was found positive for COVID-19 seven days ago, reports UNB.

Sources close to the selection committee of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said, Saif is out of the 27-member preliminary squad of Bangladesh team which might tour Sri Lanka later this year.However, the squad is yet to be announced officially.

Saif, however, will be tested again after a week, and if he returns negative in the next test, he has a good chance to make the squad.

The left-handed opener made his debut earlier this year with a duck against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. He represented Bangladesh in two Tests till the date. The 21-year-old batsman is yet to prove his mettle in the international circuit.