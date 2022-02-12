Sagar-Runi Murder: Rab denies failure to unravel mystery

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) refused to admit their inability to properly investigate journalist couple Sagar-Runi’s murder, ten years after the case was handed over to them.

“How can you say that Rab is not capable? The investigation officer is probing all angles of the case. The investigation is ongoing,” Rab Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin told reporters yesterday.

Sagar Sarowar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012, at their rented flat in the capital’s West Rajabazar.

” We have regularly updated the court with the investigation’s progress. Hence, the court has given us more time,” said Moin.

“After the murder, several people were primarily arrested. Statements of 160 witnesses have been recorded. DNA samples have been sent to the US. We received some information from there and hope to reveal those soon.”

When asked about the no-confidence of the victims’ families in Rab’s probe, the Rab spokesperson replied that he has not been notified of this, and the matter is under the court’s jurisdiction.

“INCAPABLE OFFICERS SHOULD BE FIRED IF NECESSARY”

Colleagues of Sagar and Runi expressed their frustration over Rab’s supposed failure to identify the murderers in ten long years.

Journalist leaders, during a protest rally held at the premises of Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday, said invisible forces are working against the case’s proper investigation.

They also mentioned that the deadline for submitting the probe report has been deferred 85 times.

DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu urged the government to terminate the investigation officer, saying that police does not need such an incapable officer.

Nazrul said they would submit a memorandum to the home ministry on Sunday. Memorandums will also be submitted to the president and prime minister later to set a deadline for completing the probe.

Sheikh Mamunur Rashid, joint secretary-general of a faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, urged the judiciary to intervene.

Journalist leaders also proposed a syndicated investigation report and a committee to monitor the progress of the investigation.