Sagar-Runi murder: 84 dates given, investigation yet to end

A Dhaka court today asked Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) to submit by January 24, 2022 the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

With this, the investigation officer has so far taken 84 dates to complete the investigation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order after Rab’s Additional Superintendent Khondoker Shafiqul Alam, also the case’s investigation officer, failed to submit the report.

Earlier two separate courts expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in completing the probe into the case.

Sagar, news editor at private TV channel Maasranga, and his wife Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were murdered in the early hours of February 11, 2012 in their rented flat in the capital’s West Razabazar.

After Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police and the Detective Branch of police, Rab was tasked with the probe on April 18, 2012.