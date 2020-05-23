S Alam Group director Morshedul Alam dies from Covid-19

NRB Global Bank and S Alam Group’s Director Morshedul Alam (65) died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Chattogram General Hospital last night.

“He was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 infection Thursday evening. His blood pressure began to drop soon after he was hospitalised. He died around 10:50pm on Friday,” our correspondent reports quoting Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi.

He told The Daily Star, “After Morshedul Alam’s death, his family members took his body to his village home in Patiya. He was buried at the family graveyard last night following the guidelines.”

According to the family and Chattogram General Hospital sources, six members of his family including Morshedul tested positive on May 17.

Although he was initially treated at home, he was moved to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Morshedul’s brother is undergoing treatment with coronavirus infection at the same hospital.