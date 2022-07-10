Rules not same for all? BCL President, entourage take selfies on Padma Bridge

Al-Nahean Khan Joy, president of the central unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, is seen in a selfie taken with his entourage on Padma Bridge. Photo taken from Facebook

While authorities have made it clear that stopping vehicles on Padma Bridge to take selfies or strolling around is completely prohibited, Al-Nahean Khan Joy, president of the central unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, has done exactly that.

The BCL president recently visited Padma Bridge with fellow activists of the student wing of ruling Awami League on his way to Barishal to celebrate Eid, and took selfies on the bridge before posting those in social media — in an apparent demonstration that rules do not apply to all.

Many other BCL activists, including its central unit vice-presidents Rakib Hossain and Tilottama Sikder, Dhaka North BCL President Ibrahim Hossain, assistant secretary (press and publications) Amanullah Aman Sagar, among others, were also seen in the selfies, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

After the images were posted on Facebook, many BCL activists also shared those from their profiles, while some central unit BCL leaders criticised Nahean for breaking rules.

Photo taken from Facebook

“The BCL president is followed by thousands in the organisation. When he breaks the rules, what will his followers learn from him?” — a central unit BCL leader, wishing to remain anonymous, said. Our DU correspondent tried to contact Nahean over phone for his comments in this regard but the BCL president did not receive the calls.

Talking to The Daily Star, Tilottama Sikder, who was seen with Nahean in the selfies, among others, said, “We knew stopping on Padma Bridge to take selfies is prohibited, but it was the first time we were going home, crossing the river on the bridge, and it was an emotional experience.

To cherish that moment, we stopped for three minutes to take selfies.”