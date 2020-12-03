Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char starts amid rights bodies concern

Bangladesh finally started the Rohingya relocation to Noakhali’s Bhasan Char on Thursday amid opposition against the move by international rights groups.

A total of 11 buses started to Bhasan Char from Ukhiya College ground at 11:00am.

The Bangladesh government planned to relocate some 100,000 Rohingyas to the island, aiming to ease the pressure on Cox’s Bazar camps.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox’s Bazar district. Most of them fled to Bangladesh in late August 2017 when the Myanmar army and their local collaborators launched a brutal offensive targeting them.