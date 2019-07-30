Rohingya flow into Bangladesh continues, albeit low: Anisul to UN

Reiterating that Bangladesh sheltering 1.1 million Rohingyas for the sake of humanity, Law Minister Anisul Huq today told the United Nation that the flow of Rohingyas into Bangladesh still continues, albeit low.

“The most disconcerting fact is that the flow of Rohingyas, albeit low, still continues,” he said while submitting a report to the UN Committee against Torture.

The report highlighted on Bangladesh’s two priority sectors — protecting human rights and providing shelter to forcibly displaced Rohingyas in the country.

A 19-member delegation, including Senior Secretary to the Law Ministry, foreign secretary and permanent representative of Bangladesh to UN joined him in the UN office.

Anisul said, “We’ve opened our border to 700,000 Rohingyas and allocated over 6,000 acres of forest land allowing environmental degradation and social instability in the area for sheltering them for the sake of humanity in 2016.”

As a host to 1.1 million Rohingyas, the Law Minister said Bangladesh maintained the principle of non-refoulment, despite significant resource constraints and challenges.

The report submitted by Bangladesh to the Committee against Torture was prepared in accordance with procedural obligations under the Convention. The country became a state party to the Convention against Torture on 5 October 1998 through accession.

Anisul in the report focused on three aspects of the Convention – legal, administrative and judicial actions taken by the government for implementing the Convention.

The Law Minister in the report marked two priority sectors — curbing violence against women and children – for Bangladesh.

The second priority sector of the country, Anisul mentioned the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals from Rakhine State.

Law Minister reported to the UN that Bangladesh is constitutionally committed to maintaining harmony among communities of diverse faith and religious belief.