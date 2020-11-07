Rohingya crisis: China sees no problem with India’s involvement in repatriation process

Over the past three years, neither bilateral nor trilateral efforts have yielded any results in Rohingya repatriation. Under the circumstances, Bangladesh is now looking to involve India, Japan and South Korea, alongside China, in the effort to create an environment in Myanmar’s Rakhine state conducive to the return of the Rohingyas. China has said that it would have no problem if Bangladesh engages India as well in the repatriation process.

Officials of the foreign ministry, speaking to Prothom Alo, said China had assured Bangladesh that talks on the repatriation process would resume as soon as the new government took over in Myanmar, following the election to be held there on 8 November.