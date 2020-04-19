RMG workers stage demo in Savar for due wages

Readymade garment (RMG) workers of a factory in Savar today staged a demonstration demanding their due salaries.

Nearly 400 workers of Mars Design Limited took to a street in front of the factory in Hemayetpur around 10am and staged the demonstration there for around five hours amid the countrywide shutdown, our Savar correspondent reports quoting police.

The agitating workers said they were not getting their salaries for the last two months while the factory’s officials, including supervisors, were unpaid for the last four months.

The workers withdrew their demonstration around 3pm after the factory owner assured them of paying their salaries by April 27, said Jane Alam, assistant superintendent of Dhaka Industrial Police-1.