RMG workers stage demo in Chattogram for wage, relief

Several hundred workers of a readymade garment factory demonstrated at Agrabad of Chattogram city on Saturday, demanding payment of their wages and relief materials.

Locals said workers of a factory of Frank Group gathered in front of Hotel Saint Martin on the Agrabad Highway and started demonstrating to press home their demands in the morning.

At one stage, they looted a goods-laden truck that was passing by.

Double Mooring Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sawdep Kumar Das said more than a hundred workers took to the street.

The workers called off their protest after the owner promised to pay due salaries on April 28, he said.

Abu Bakar Siddique, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said police went to the spot on information and took control of the situation.

Meanwhile, a group of auto rickshaw driver took to the street in the city’s Halishahar area around 11am, demanding relief from the authorities.

Rafikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Halishahar Police Station, said they removed the protesters around 11:30am.