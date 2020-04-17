RMG workers of 2000 factories not paid wages

DIFE inspector general Shibnath Roy, on Thursday, was unavailable for comment as to whether legal action would actually be taken against the 2000 factories that had failed to pay the workers in the stipulated time.

RMG workers protest

The apex bodies readymade garment factory owners BGMEA and BKMEA had requested their member to pay the workers’ wages by 16 April. However, many of the factory owners failed to do so. As a result, workers of over 50 RMG (readymade garment) factories of Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Chaottogram and Mymensingh staged demonstrations on Thursday, even blocking certain highways.

Bangladesh Ready Made Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) claims that of its 2,274 factories directly involved in export, 72 per cent, that is, 1,665, had paid the worker’s wages. That means, 87 per cent of the 2,472,000 workers, that is 2,159,000 workers received their wages, according to the claim.