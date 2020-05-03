RMG sector exports only $366m in April

The readymade garments (RMG) sector of Bangladesh has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as the export revenue from the sector has come down to only $366.5 million in April.

The export earnings of the RMG sector in the same month of last year were $2.42 billion, meaning the export slashed by 84 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has revealed this picture of the industry citing National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday.