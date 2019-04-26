Rizvi: Govt imprisoned Khaleda to hold ‘midnight election’

File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Photo from BNP’s Facebook page

He made the comments at a protest rally held with demands of BNP Chairperson Khaleda’s release on Friday

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was imprisoned so the government could conduct its “midnight election”, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, has claimed.

“Khaleda Zia was jailed under false charges, using state powers and by intimidating the court, so the government could carry out the polls at midnight,” Rizvi said, after holding a protest rally in front of the BNP central headquarters in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Friday.

The rally – held with demands of Khaleda Zia’s unconditional release and proper medical treatment – started and ended in front of the central headquarters, after circling the Nightingale intersection.

“This election was won by law enforcement officers stuffing ballot papers under the cover of darkness,” Rizvi said at the rally.

Rape and murder of women have risen due to the unaccountability of the current government, Rizvi claimed. “Recently, Nusrat Jahan Rafi became victim to a horrific crime because of the government’s misrule.”

People fear for the safety and security of their lives because of the misrule, he added.

“When a politically connected person commits a crime, all is excused; yet, the opposition party leaders who stand for justice are regularly persecuted,” Rizvi said. “Their ultimate destination is the jail.”

Dhaka north city unit BNP general secretary Ahsan Ullah, Office Secretary, ABM Razzak, Kafrul BNP unit President Aktar Hossain Zillu, BNP leader Delawar Hossain Dilu, and others were present at the protest rally.