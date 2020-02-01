Rizvi attacked during electioneering at Tejgaon, 8 injured

BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came under attack in Tejgaon bus stand area in the capital during electioneering for the party mayoral candidate in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on the last day of campaign on Thursday, UNB reports.

Rizvi, who suffered wounds to his hands and legs, is now undergoing treatment at Islami Bank Central Hospital at Kakrail.

Six other BNP supporters were also injured in the attack.

Rizvi claimed that a group of Awami League activists swooped on their procession when he was seeking vote for the ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ and demanding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release.

“Before sensing anything, I fell down on the road after being attacked. I suffered severe injuries to my legs and hands,” he said.

Several senior leaders of BNP, including vice chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, joint secretary general Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and Harunur Rashid, visited Rizvi at the hospital.

Witnesses said the attack was made from Awami League’s election rally.

SM Moinul Isla, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Tejgaon), said there were peaceful election rallies of the two camps.

Condemning the attack, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the attack has proved that the government has arranged everything to make the election lopsided.