Rich grab cash assistance meant for the poor

The vice president of Rajshahi city Krishak League, Murshid Kamal, is known as a well-to-do person and earns a good amount in rent from his shops in the Lakshmipur market. Last Eid he received cash assistance of Tk 2,500.

When asked about the matter, Murshid Kamal told Prothom Alo he had no idea how his name was on the list of the poor. However, since the money was allocated in his name, he took it and then deposited it again in the prime minister’s relief fund.

This is the state of the government initiative to distribute Tk 2,500 in cash each to 5 million poverty-stricken distressed families.

In the same manner, a family with a three-storey house, living in air-conditioned comfort in the division town, also received Tk 2,500 assistance.

Such corruption in the government’s aid and assistance is nothing new. Corruption was the main cause of the food shortage that had emerged in 1974.

Amartya Sen won his Nobel Prize on the issue of discrepancies, not the shortage of food, leading to famine. Nearly 50 years have passed since independence of the country, but Bangladesh hasn’t been able to shake off the glitches in this distribution system. On the contrary, the problems have grown all the more acute.