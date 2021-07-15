‘Rice price highest in Bangladesh among 5 countries’

Despite high yield of boro paddy, adequate stock in the government warehouses and low price at the international markets, the rice price is very high in the local market.

According to the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), price of coarse varieties of rice reached Tk 50 in the markets in the capital. Rice price increased by Tk 2 per kg in a week. Rice is being sold at Tk 46-50 per kg at retail shop. The price is 13 per cent higher than that of previous year.

Usually, rice price falls in the country during boro harvest since more than 55 per cent of total rice is produced during this season. But this year rice price didn’t fall and started rising before the harvesting season ends.