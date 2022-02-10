Revoke decision to hike LPG prices

BNP yesterday demanded that the government immediately revoke its decision of hiking the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sold by private companies.

“The prices of essential commodities, including fuel oil, gas, rice, pulses and edible oil are being continuously increased, causing serious misery to low-income people,” said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, he said their party thinks the prices of fuel oil and other essentials are being increased for creating a scope of corruption by the government and ruling-party-backed businessmen.

He urged the government to take steps to lower the prices of essential items. “We demand the cancellation of the decision to increase the LPG prices, and restore its previous prices.”