Respect rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly: John Kirby urges Bangladesh authorities

Mentioning that free and fair elections cannot take place in an environment with political violence, John Kirby, the NSC coordinator for strategic communications has said genuine elections require the ability of all candidates to engage voters free from violence, free from harassment, free from intimidation.

He made the remarks at a briefing held at the Washington Foreign Press Center while addressing his country’s view regarding the next general election of Bangladesh. The briefing was on the Biden-Harris administration’s foreign policy priorities organized by the Foreign Press Center.

About the US’s view on Bangladesh’s next election, John Kirby said, “Our view is quite clear. Bangladeshis, like everybody around the world, should have the right to use their voice, to assemble peacefully, and to make their aspirations known in a way that is peaceful and respects the rule of law.”

He called on the Bangladesh government to respect and protect the fundamental rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Pointing at ongoing crackdown on opposition parties and next general election, State Department Correspondent M Mushfiqul Fazal asked, “Bangladesh people are struggling for democracy, voting rights, as you know very well. Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus is facing false charges; the former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia still is in jail. And the regime is on zero tolerance on freedom of expression, as they’re using the draconian act, Digital Security Act. And we have experienced two farcical elections, and those were not considered as free, fair, and credible according to State Department and human rights reports and around the world. So what is your position on Bangladesh as another election is approaching? People are concerned whether it will be another managed election, or it will be a free, fair, credible election. As the U.S. is one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh, what is your comment about this and what is your administration thinking about Bangladesh?”

“We call on the government to respect and protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. Free and fair elections cannot take place in an environment with political violence. And genuine elections require the ability of all candidates to engage voters free from violence, free from harassment, free from intimidation. And that’s our view.”

Mentioning the ongoing unrest in Iran, freedom of expression and human rights situations of that country, another journalist in the briefing asked the NSC coordinator for strategic communications about his view on the issue.

In reply, John Kirby said, “National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met recently with some Iranian activists, so we have an ability to do that. We are also working very, very hard in a variety of means to keep open channels of communication, public communication, for the Iranian people so that they can stay connected, because we know they want to. It’s an incredibly young population and they want to be connected to the rest of the world.”

“Even before these protests, there was a hunger and a thirst to be connected to the outside world, which we appreciate and respect. It’s even more now, and we are working in a variety of ways to try to keep those channels of communication open,” he added.

Emphasizing on the right of peaceful protest, John Kirby said, “In the UN assembly, President Biden made it very clear two or three weeks ago that we stand for the right of peaceful protest, as we do in Bangladesh.”

“People should be able to protest government policies without the fear of violence and harassment, intimidation, without the fear of losing life and limb, and we’re going to continue to stand up for that all around the world. Peaceful assembly is an idea that this country was founded on, and we take that seriously.”

