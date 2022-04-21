Residents pay Tk 975 for gas worth Tk 500

Shila Bithi and Kamrunnesa reside in Zakir Hossain Road area and the Housing Society respectively in the capital’s Mohammadpur. Both of their houses have gas connections from Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited with Shila Bithi is spending less than Tk 500 a month and Kamrunnesa is paying Tk 975 a month.

Why does their gas bill vary even both live in the same area? Shila Bithi said she uses a gas-prepaid meter and if she recharges Tk 1,000, she can use it for her four-member family for over two months.

Kamrunnesa, too, has a four-member family and her house does not have a gas-prepaid meter. Though she faces gas crisis sometimes, she pays Tk 975 a month for gas as fixed by the government. Sometimes, she needs to purchase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder and that raises her expenses.