Reshuffling at Bangladesh missions: Bangladesh ambassador to the US being removed

Major changing will take place in the Bangladesh diplomatic missions overseas this year. The high commissioner appointed two months ago to India on a three-year contract, is being sent to the US and the ambassador to the US is being removed even before his contract ends. There will be changes in the posts of ambassador over the next three months in Bangladesh’s missions in India, the US, Switzerland, Australia, China, Germany Turkey, Denmark and Bhutan.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has confirmed to Prothom Alo these changes in the Bangladesh diplomatic missions abroad.

This is the first time in one and a half years during the tenure of the present government that such a major overhaul is taking place in the diplomatic missions. Towards the end of 2019 the government had made changes in the posts of ambassadors in Bangladesh’s missions in 12 countries including India and Russia, as well as at the UN headquarters in New York.