Reserach on hilsa: ‘Meghna hilsa is the best in the world’

Padma’s hilsa is almost proverbially known as the tastiest of hilsa to be found. A group of scientists, however, said that most of the country’s hilsa comes from the Meghna and these fish available from August to November are known for both taste and nutrition not only in the country but also worldwide.

A team of Bangladeshi researchers revealed this after analyzing the data obtained from the National Ocean Research Organization (NOA) of the United States from 1998 to 2018. The study was jointly conducted by four researchers from the Institute of Marine Sciences of University of Chittagong and the Department of Oceanography of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.