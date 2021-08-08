Rescue ship carrying Bangladeshis among 257 migrants docks in Italy port

Reuters

Trapani, Italy

Migrants disembark from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after it arrived with 257 rescued migrants on board in Trapani on the island of Sicily, Italy 7 August 2021.

Migrants disembark from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after it arrived with 257 rescued migrants on board in Trapani on the island of Sicily, Italy 7 August 2021. 
Reuters

A ship carrying 257 migrants docked in the Italian port of Trapani on Saturday almost a week after rescuing the people from international waters off Tunisia.

Migrants onboard the vessel, mainly men from Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria, waved and applauded as the ship, run by German organisation Sea Watch, approached the port of Trapani on the Italian island of Sicily.

Migrants wait to disembark from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after it arrived with 257 rescued migrants on board in Trapani on the island of Sicily, Italy, 7 August 2021.

Migrants wait to disembark from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after it arrived with 257 rescued migrants on board in Trapani on the island of Sicily, Italy, 7 August 2021. 
Reuters

The migrants were tested for Covid-19 before being transferred onto a quarantine ship where they are expected to stay for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, a Reuters witness said.

Migrant children queue to be swabbed for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by Italian Red Cross and health authority personnel before disembarking from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after it arrived with 257 rescued migrants on board in Trapani on the island of Sicily, Italy, 7 August 2021.

Migrant children queue to be swabbed for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by Italian Red Cross and health authority personnel before disembarking from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after it arrived with 257 rescued migrants on board in Trapani on the island of Sicily, Italy, 7 August 2021. 
Reuters

Ocean Viking is still at sea.

Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months due to warmer weather.

According to the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration, more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have perished this year in the Mediterranean.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here