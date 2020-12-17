Report in abduction-rape case against ex-VP Nurul 7 Jan

A Dhaka court on Thursday set 7 January for the submission of the investigation report in a case filed against Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) former vice president Nurul Haque Nur and six others on charges of abduction, rape, abetment in rape and offences under the Digital Security Act.
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair set the new date for the case as the investigating agency detective branch (DB) of police did not submit the report today, reports UNB.
On 21 September, a student of Dhaka University filed a case over kidnapping, rape, assistance in rape and offences under Digital Security Act with Kotwali police station in the capital.
According to the case, the incident took place at Sadarghat Hotel and Restaurant in Kotwali police station area.
The date of the incident has been mentioned in the case from 7:40pm to 8:30pm on 9 February 2020.
Hasan Al Mamun, convener of the Bangladesh Student Rights Council, was made the main accused in the case.
The other accused are — Saiful, Nazmul, Hasan Al Mamun, suspended convener of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad Nazmul Hasan Sohag, joint convener and DU student Abdullah Hil Baki.