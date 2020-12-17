Report in abduction-rape case against ex-VP Nurul 7 Jan

A Dhaka court on Thursday set 7 January for the submission of the investigation report in a case filed against Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) former vice president Nurul Haque Nur and six others on charges of abduction, rape, abetment in rape and offences under the Digital Security Act.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair set the new date for the case as the investigating agency detective branch (DB) of police did not submit the report today, reports UNB.

On 21 September, a student of Dhaka University filed a case over kidnapping, rape, assistance in rape and offences under Digital Security Act with Kotwali police station in the capital.