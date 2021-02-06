Remove the illegal structures built on canal

On Bharani khal in Dhankhali union under Kalapara upazila in Patuakhali, illegal structures are being built that are preventing the normal flow of water in the canal. There are about 10 villages that depend on the canal’s water. About 5,000 farmers of these villages cultivate several thousand acres of agricultural land through this single canal. Unless the authorities act immediately, the farmers will suffer severe water shortage and the villages could potentially face food scarcities as a result.

According to a report published in this newspaper on Thursday, at least 70 structures have been built on occupied land and a list of 70 occupants has been submitted to the upazila land office to evict the structures. However, the occupiers are so influential that the land office has failed to take any action against them. Locals have said that besides construction of these illegal structures, people have been setting up nets in the canals in the name of fishing, which is further obstructing the flow of water, making life difficult for farmers and villagers who use the water from the canal for other household chores. But despite these complications, locals are fearful of protesting against the influential land grabbers, while the local land office is not taking any effective action even after being informed of the matter.

Farmers have already been facing severe water-logging in the rainy season due to the obstruction of the canal’s water. And the Kalapara Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) said that immediate action will be taken after the matter is investigated. But then, why is it taking so long for the issue to be resolved? And where were the authorities when, not one, but 70 illegal structures were being built on the canal?

The lives and livelihoods of farmers and villagers from 10 villages are at stake here. Therefore, we must urge the authorities to stop wasting any more time and remove the occupiers immediately. Those responsible for the illegal occupancies must also be punished in order to deter any such acts in future.