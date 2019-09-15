Removal of 2 top BCL leaders recognised corruption: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday voiced happiness over the removal of the president and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) ‘on charge of graft’ as he said it is a recognition that the ruling party is indulging in ‘widespread’ corruption.

“Awami League President and the Prime Minister has removed the president and general secretary of an organisation after just revelation of a graft incident. It’s exposed how corruption is going on unabated all over the country,” he said, UNB reports.

The BNP leader further said, “It’s also proved that they (ruling party leaders) all together are indulging in corruption, and the Prime Minster has given its recognition by removing them (BCL president, general secretary).We’re happy over the incident.”

BNP arranged the press conference at its chairperson’s Gulshan office, marking the International Day of Democracy.

Amid various controversies, BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and General Secretary Golam Rabbani were removed from their respective posts on Saturday.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said as Sheikh Hasina is the main guardian of the BCL, she can take such action against its president and general secretary. “But I don’t know what provision is there in the constitution of BCL about it.”

He alleged that the government has ‘destroyed’ all the democratic institutions with a motive to establish an autocratic rule in the country.

About the court injunction on the council of BNP’s student body Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the BNP leader said politics cannot go on when the government tries of control it with the law. “It’s an unprecedented incident that the court is trying to control the politics of a political party at the behest of the government. It only demonstrated that the government doesn’t believe in democracy and opposition.”