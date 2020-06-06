Remittances, foreign reserves hit record highs

The Daily Star  June 05, 2020
UNB, Dhaka

The country’s foreign currency reserve and inward remittances have hit new highs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in country’s history, the foreign currency reserve touched 34.23 billion USD, said a press release from the finance ministry.

Earlier in 2017, foreign currency reserve hit the previous highest on record at $33.68 billion.

Besides, Bangladesh received its highest ever annual inward remittance of $16.56 billion till June 3, which is the outcome of the government’s two percent stimulus package, claimed the press release.

In last fiscal year 2019-20, remittance collection was $16.42 billion till June 30.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here