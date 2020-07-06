Remembrance for Latifur Rahman: ‘His principles will live on’

Latifur Rahman was a rare human being. He had extraordinary qualities of integrity, ethics, farsightedness, family values, friendship and firm mental strength. Bangladesh needs more people like him to take the nation forward.

These comments were made by eminent business personalities, friends, acquaintances and well-wishers at discussion held in remembrance of the chairman of Transcom Group, Latifur Rahman. His family expressed their commitment to carry ahead his principles and uphold the values he had instilled in them.

Latifur Rahman passed away at his village home in Cumilla on Wednesday. His family organised an online virtual discussion and prayer meeting in his remembrance on Sunday.