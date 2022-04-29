Relatives of enforced disappearance want their dear ones back before Eid

Ismail Hossain, a timber trader of the capital’s Pallabi area, went missing in 2019. His wife Nasrin Jahan said she has been going door to door in search of her husband but no one could provide his whereabouts as of today.
Nasrin appealed to the prime minister about her husband’s whereabouts saying “Can’t you extend your hand of humanity towards us? We don’t want power. Give me my husband’s whereabout once whether he is alive or not, I will arrange a special prayer (Milad) for him.”
Kaisar Ahmad said his son Mohasin was involved in the transport business. “Where is my Mohasin? What was his fault?,” Kaisar sobbed.
His wife Farida Yeasmin said 10 days have already elapsed [since her husband went missing] but no one is providing any information about her husband.
Raisa, daughter of BNP leader Anwar Hossain, who disappeared in 2013, lamented saying “Won’t I be able to have iftar with my father ever? Won’t my father have a meal with us ever after Eid jamaat?”
Father of Saifur Rahman Sajib, vice-president of Gulshan thana Chhatra Dal, Shafique said his son was disappeared on 18 February in 2015. He asked, “Was my son a thief, robber or a criminal? Was his involvement with BNP politics such a big fault?”
He asked as to why the government would not be hold accountable to the people since the international organisations hold them accountable for the instances of enforced disappearance.
Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the relatives of disappeared people won’t be able to bring back the victims by crying and beseeching to the government.
The organisers alleged that they wanted to organise the programme at National Press Club, but the authorities turned the application down.