Relatives of enforced disappearance want their dear ones back before Eid

Ismail Hossain, a timber trader of the capital’s Pallabi area, went missing in 2019. His wife Nasrin Jahan said she has been going door to door in search of her husband but no one could provide his whereabouts as of today.

Nasrin appealed to the prime minister about her husband’s whereabouts saying “Can’t you extend your hand of humanity towards us? We don’t want power. Give me my husband’s whereabout once whether he is alive or not, I will arrange a special prayer (Milad) for him.”