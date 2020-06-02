Rejected from six hospitals, asthma patient dies in ambulance

A 63-year-old woman suffering from breathing complications died in an ambulance Monday, as she was refused admission or treatment at six hospitals in Sylhet, reports UNB.

The resident of Gogoltula in Sylhet had been an asthma patient for past 35 years. She fell sick around midnight on Sunday and was taken to Al-Haramain Hospital in Sobhanighat area, the news agency quoted her relatives to say.

The emergency unit of the hospital suggested taking her to some other hospital as they do not have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).