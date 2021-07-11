Refrain using ‘misleading’ comments on govt, Awami League: Foreign ministry to UK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has suggested UK to refrain from using any form of “insinuating and misleading” statements about Bangladesh government or the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League.

The ministry said this after it summoned the UK Acting High Commissioner Javed Patel to convey the government’s views and disappointment with certain issues mentioned in the Bangladesh chapter of the Human Rights and Democracy Report 2020 released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) last Thursday.

The report by the UK said there was no overall improvement in the human rights situation in Bangladesh in 2020 and noted concerns over further restrictions of freedom of expression, including the use of Digital Security Act (DSA) to suppress criticism of the government’s Covid-19 response, and continued violence against women and girls.

Patel was also advised to consult the concerned authorities in case of any confusion over legal issues, in reference to use of phrases like “house arrest” of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, according to a statement today.

The ministry said it was grossly misleading to use the words “house arrest” in reference to the current situation of Khaleda Zia.

Officials at the office of the director general (West Europe and EU) interacted with the UK diplomat. They clarified that on the application of Begum Zia’s brother, the government had – as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 – suspended her prison sentence and ‘released’ her in March 2020 on condition that she would receive medical treatment at home and would not travel abroad.