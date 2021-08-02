Record 287 hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours

At least 287 people with dengue fever were admitted to hospitals in the country during 24 hours (till 8:00 am today) — a new record in single-day infection this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), among the 287 patients only eight are from outside Dhaka.

With them a total of 3,182 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year, according to DGHS. Of the total infected, only 102 are from outside Dhaka.

Among the 3,182 infected so far, 524 were diagnosed in two days of the running month (till this morning), which indicates the fast-rising trend of the disease.

Though most of the patients who were hospitalised have so far been released, 978 of them are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka, and 38 outside the capital, the DGHS data shows.