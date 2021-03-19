Readymade garment industry: Foreign brands make huge profits ignoring labour rights

Several thousand workers of the readymade garment factory Stylecraft Limited in Gazipur, staged a protest last December seeking their dues. They demand full wages of November and 35 per cent wages of September and October.

Like in Bangladesh, workers of different export-oriented readymade garment factories of Myanmar, Columbia, Philippines and Ethiopia also took to the streets last year demanding their arrear wages.

At the beginning of coronavirus pandemic, foreign buyers abruptly canceled and suspended their orders, not paying their dues in time, under the pretext of business downturn.

As a result garment suppliers from different countries have paid partial wages to thousands of their workers. Some workers even received nothing from the factory concerned.

However, the brands and buyers who purchased garments from different apparel factories have made profits in the second half of the year. Business and Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) have found such 16 brands and buyers.

A research of BHRRC shows, 9843 workers from eight factories–who supplied the products to those 16 brands and buyers–have not received their wages as per the contract.

These 16 companies which purchased garments for the various factories are Curtis Incorporated, HanesBrands, H&M, Levi Strauss & Co, Lidl, L Brands, Matalan, Mark’s, Next, New Look, Nike, PVH, River Island, Sainsbury, s.Oliver and The Children’s Palace.