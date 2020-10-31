RE-ELECTION IN BFF’S VP POST: Mohi beats Tabith by four votes

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi beat Tabith M Awaal to be elected as the fourth vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation during a re-election today.

Mohi, running from the Integrated Panel, secured 67 votes against 63 secured by Tabith, an independent candidate.

Mohi and Tabith were tied for fourth spot with 65 votes each during the initial BFF elections, which took place on October 3.

Both Mohi and Tabith were vice-presidents in the last two terms of Kazi Salahuddin’s BFF regime.

By winning the election, Mohi became the only vice-president from the Integrated Panel, with the three other elected VPs — Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Manik and Imrul Hasan being from the Salahuddin-led Combined Panel.