Razzak, Nafees retire from all forms of cricket

On the eve of retirement, Nafees thanked his family and his first coach Wahidul Gani.

“I would like to thank my wife and kids, my in-laws, as well my first coach Wahidul Gani. At the same time I must thank my supporters who have always encouraged me and the media who always inspired me to do things right,” said an emotional Nafees during his speech.

Following a below par performance in 2007 World Cup Nafees had lost his place in the team and in mid-2008 had joined the rebellious Indian Cricket League (ICL).

The BCB had then banned the players for ten years but only to be lifted in less than a year and allowed to return to the competitive cricket fold.

Nafees made a comeback to the national team in 2010 Bangladesh for a Test against India and since had 23 more appearances for the country in different formats including the 2011 World Cup.

Razzak, a left-arm spinner, played 13 Tests, 153 ODIs and 34 T20 Internationals, donning Bangladesh jersey.

Nafees played 24 Tests, 75 ODIs and one T20 International for Bangladesh. He hit one Test century, and also had four centuries in ODI cricket.