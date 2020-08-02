Rawhide prices plummet

Despite the government fixing rawhide prices and allowing export before the Eid, a plummet in the price of rawhide could not be prevented. Cowhide in the city, depending on size, is being sold for Tk 150 to Tk 600. Goat skin is selling at Tk 2 to Tk 10.

This rock bottom price of skins was noted during a visit on Saturday afternoon to the Jigatola tannery area and the Posta warehouses. The skins of the sacrificial animals everywhere are being sold well below the fixed prices, even though the prices had been reduced by 20 to 29 percent less than last year.

Stockists and tannery owners have said there will be 30 to 35 percent less hides coming in compared to last time and so there is a high demand. But they are using old excuses for the poor prices despite the high demand.

The commerce ministry met with tannery industry owners last week and determined the price of hides of the Eid sacrificial animals.

In Dhaka, the price of salt-treated cowhide has been fixed at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per sq ft. Outside Dhaka it has been determined at Tk 28 to Tk 32 per sq ft. Countrywide the price of goat hide has been fixed at Tk 13 to Tk 15 per sq ft, down from last year’s prices of Tk18 to Tk 20 per sq ft.

Also, in order to prevent a fall in prices, the government from 29 July allowed the export of raw and wet-blue hide.

In the afternoon at Old Dhaka’s Posta, lines of pickup vans and trucks had arrived at the qurbani (sacrificial) animal rawhide warehouses. The stockists were bargaining and buying the skins. Workers were unloading the hides, taking these inside and treating the skins with salt for preservation.