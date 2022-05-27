Rape attempt on bus, girl saves herself by jumping out of the bus

The victim girl told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “While the driver was taking the bus towards Bakalia without stopping at Bahaddarhat, I asked him to stop but he ignored me. On the contrary the driver tried to push me towards the back of the bus and attempted to rape me. But, I kept struggling against the assaulter.”

The girl added, “At first I was scared, but later I found courage. He repeatedly tried to shove me towards the back seat and I blocked him. I wasn’t ready to be defeated yet. When the bus arrived at Bakalia Rahattarpul area it reduced its speed as there were other vehicles moving on the road. Getting the chance, I jumped off the bus. The driver tried to restrain me before I jumped. So, I punched him in the face and body.”