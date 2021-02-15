RAJUK plots in reserved quota: MPs allotted plots in Dhaka ‘flouting rules’

Plots have to be allotted to persons who have made especial contributions to the government service, public service and other fields of national importance, according to the rules.

Flouting the rules, plots have allegedly been allotted on political consideration.

At least 285 people have been allotted various types of plots in reserved quota by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) in the last three years.

Of them, 149 people are incumbent and former members of parliament (MPs) while others are top bureaucrats, office assistants, and former Chattara League and Mohila Awami League leaders.

Lawmakers, who own house, plots and flats in Dhaka, also received the RAJUK plots in special quota. RAJUK officials said they have just followed the instructions of the ministry.

According to records of RAJUK’s plot allocation for last three years (2018-20), plots for reserved quota have been distributed in RAJUK’s Purbachal New Town Project, Jhilmil Housing Project, Uttara Phase III and Uttara Residential Area.

Some 285 people have been allotted 249 plots as several people have shared their plots. Of which, 212 plots are in RAJUK’s Purbachal New Town Project.

According to sources at RAJUK, several freedom fighters, an Independence Award recipient swimmer and an Ekushy Award recipient are among those who are eligible for receiving plots in quota.

Two former and incumbent chairmen of RAJUK, the organisation that faces lots of allegations over irregularities, also secured two plots claiming contribution to ‘enhancing public service’. Officials who are now on deputation in RAJUK also get plots in special quota.