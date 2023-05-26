Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested for making ‘death threat’ to PM Hasina

Police have arrested Rajshahi district BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand for making a “death threat” to Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

“He was arrested from the Bheripara intersection in Rajshahi city around 11am on Thursday (25 May),” Rajshahi Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain told The Business Standard.

Police said Abu Sayeed Chand has been arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

After the arrest, he was brought to the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Office.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Additional Police Commissioner Vijay Basak said there are many cases against Chand in different police stations.

In a press briefing on Thursday (25 May), Rajshahi Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Baten said, “24 to 25 cases have been registered in different parts of the country against Abu Sayeed Chand. As many as eight cases have been reported in Rajshahi. As he publicly threatened to kill the prime minister in a public meeting at Puthia’s Shivpur High School ground, he will be sent to the court after being shown arrested in the Anti-Terrorism Act case at Puthia police station.”

“Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to arrest him. We had information that he is somewhere in Rajshahi. Based on intelligence information, he was arrested from a private car at the Bheripara intersection.

After the press briefing, Abu Sayeed Chand was produced in court. The court then sent him to jail.

A case had been filed against him by local Awami League leader Abul Kalam Azad with Puthia Police Station on Sunday (21 May).

On Friday (20 May), Abu Sayeed Chand threatened the prime minister at a public rally of metropolitan and district BNP at Shibpur High School ground in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi as part of the central announced programme.

“No more 27-point or 10-point demand, just one point now – send Sheikh Hasina to the grave! We will do whatever is necessary to get Sheikh Hasina to resign,” he said.

Meanwhile, a video of Abu Sayeed Chand’s remarks went viral on social media, triggering a storm of protests among Awami League leaders and supporters.

Case against Chand in Satkhira court

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Satkhira court against Abu Saeed Chand for threatening the prime minister.

Photo: TBS

The case was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court by Awami Lawyers Council member Advocate Sayeduzaman Zico on 25 May.

After the hearing, Judge Humayun Kabir directed the Satkhira Sadar police station to register the case.

“A BNP leader has threatened to kill the Awami League president and the prime minister to create an unstable environment in the country. We want exemplary punishment for him. Therefore, I filed a case against him in court for legal punishment,” Advocate Sayeduzaman Zico said.