Rajshahi bid to secure Mashrafe’s service

Minister Group Rajshahi has become the third team to show interest to secure the service of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, reports UNB.
Hannan Sarkar, former opener of Bangladesh and manager of Rajshahi team, said that they have shown their desire to the board to rope in Mashrafe for the remaining part of the event.
“We have shown our interest to secure the service of Mashrafe. He has started practicing a few days ago. We came to know that the board will make the final call about Mashrafe’s participation in Bangabandhu T20 Cup, and at the same time, Mashrafe will also have the right to decide whether he will play or not,” Hannan told the media on Saturday.
The selectors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had opted not to include Mashrafe’s name in the players draft due to concern over his fitness. But the former Bangladesh captain and current lawmaker came to the discussion when he started practice last week.
“We had a big plan with Saifuddin. But the plan was disturbed as he suffered a blow on his leg and ruled out temporarily. We have struggled in our bowling department. If we can secure his service, it’ll surely boost our confidence,” Hannan further told the media.
Hannan also hinted that if they can secure Mashrafe’s service in the event, they’ll offer him the captaincy as well. If everything goes as planned, the final decision will be taken by Mashrafe himself, Hanan told the media.
Mashrafe played his last competitive cricket back in March in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. He had been out of any cricketing activities since.
Rajshahi have played five matches in the event so far and won two of them. With four points from five games, they are placed at number three on the points table.