Rain could play spoilsport in first SL Test

Rain is in the offing and could partly foil proceedings at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram when Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match Test series on May 15.

While Asani, the severe cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, weakened into a cyclonic storm this morning, there are still chances of rain. The first Test will begin on May 15 and go on till May 19 and according to the Met Office, some rain is in the forecast.

“There are chances of rain on the 15th but the extent will not be that great. While there might be drizzles on the 14th and 15th, it may increase from the 16th. Mainly the forecasts for heavy rain are in the northern parts of the country but for Chattogram, it is relatively less. There are small chances of rain on 17th and 18th but it may increase on the 19th. There are chances of intermittent rainfall,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department informed The Daily Star today.

Asked whether the rain may go on for long hours, the officials informed: “At this time, the showers could be for a short span of time but could be very heavy.”

The Baishakh weather has seen intermittent rain across the country and weather at this time is difficult to forecast.

Sri Lanka’s practice game at BKSP against BCB XI was postponed due to rain as the first day was washed out after just 8.3 overs yesterday. The match ended as a draw today as the visitors could play out another 9.5 overs before today’s play was called off due to rain.

The Lankans reached 50 for one before the players had to run for cover as it began raining. Sri Lanka, who had been eager to get in some batting practice, would have been left disappointed not to bat for a longer period in their only warm-up game.

While attending the match yesterday, the Bangladesh selectors were discussing the weather too. Selector Habibul Bashar suspected at least a day’s play to be spoiled by rain. The Chattogram surface is expected to be batting friendly and that could see the match end in a draw if both teams bat well. However, with rain in the offing, the conditions could very well be a factor on a flat surface.