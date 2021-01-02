RAB picked up businessman, DB probe reveals

Deepak Bhowmik, readymade garments businessman and chairman of Landmark Group, was picked up from his home by plainclothesmen claiming to be members of the police’s Detective Branch (DB). Later, however, DB investigations revealed the plainclothesmen were actually members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Businessman Deepak Bhowmik was picked up from his home in New DOHS, Mohakhali, Dhaka on 24 August afternoon. Deepak’s son Rakesh Piari Bhowmik said that around 8 to 10 armed persons had come to their home, claiming to be members of the detective branch. Depaak Bhowmik was released the next day and returned home.

Before his release, son Rakesh had filed a general diary (GD) with the Kafrul police station. The GD stated that the armed persons told Deepak, “there are allegations against you and you must come with us.” They also took away three iphones used by Deepak and his wife.

He was taken away in a white microbus with dark windows (licence no. Dhaka Metro Cha 53-7230). They also left a mobile number to contact them.