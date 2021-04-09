RAB men allegedly demand Tk 20m ransom from a youth

He said a regular case has been filed over the incident while four RAB members have been handed over to their respective forces. The forces would put them into trial as per their own law.

Tamzid’s younger sister Raiyana Hossain filed the case with Hatirjheel police station at 12:10am on Thursday. Names of the accused were not mentioned in the case. The police station did not also provide details of the accused.

According to the case statement, Tamzid left his home for Uttara at around 9:00am on Thursday. An unknown person identifying himself as a senior official of RAB called his sister at around 12:00am and said Tamzid has been detained by the elite force.

He also asked Tamzid’s sister not to inform the police or detective branch and hung up the phone.

Raiyana said she tried to call at the number repeatedly but the calls were not picked up.

“That person called me again at around 1:30pm and told me that senior officials of RAB are interrogating my elder brother and arms and narcotics cases would be filed against him,” Raiyana said in case statement.

While she asked about her brother’s whereabouts, the person said, “It can’t be disclosed. He might be placed in crossfire. Prepare Tk 20 million if you want him alive.”

After some time, Raiyana received another call from the person and she could talk with her brother.