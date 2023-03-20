Rab arrests shooting victim’s son, 4 other family

The Rapid Action Battalion has filed a case over the raid during which a 65-year-old man was shot to death and another injured in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon upazila early yesterday.

The force also detained five people last night and shown them arrested in the case, reports our Narayanganj correspondent, quoting police.

The arrestees are shooting victim Abul Kashem’s son Nazrul Islam, his three nephews and a grandson.

Confirming the development, Inspector (Investigation) of Sonargaon Police Station Ahsan Ullah said, “The case was recorded at the police station in the early hours of today. More than 100 unidentified people have been made accused in the case. Rab has handed over the five people arrested in the case to the police.”

The inspector further said, “In the case, Rab mentioned that they came under attack while trying to arrest an murder accused. An attempt was made to snatch the accused. Rab fired in self-defence when a gang attacked them with firearms and sharp weapons. Later, an elderly man was found shot to death and a 50-year-old injured, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital.”

Rab filed the case bringing allegation of assaulting and obstructing its officials from performing duties.

The force handed over the murder accused, Salim to the police and shown him arrested in the case after he was detained during the raid.

Rab detained a total of 20 people the same night. Of them,15 people were released under the custody of local Awami League leaders around 6:00 pm yesterday.