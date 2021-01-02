Quader urges BNP to return to positive politics

He was speaking at a view-exchange with official of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

About BNP’s announcement of ousting the government through mass-movement in the New Year, Quader said the people now laugh at BNP’s announcement of movement as there is no issue of waging mass-upsurge in the country now.

The Awami League government has already passed 12 years, he said and expressed doubt over BNP’s ability to wage a movement.