Quader: Provide treatment to dengue patients at token cost

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister of the incumbent government

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged physicians to provide treatment to dengue patients at a token cost on humanitarian ground.

“We call upon doctors to provide treatment to dengue patients at a token money of Tk100 or free of charge, as many patients are not able to test their blood at Tk500 or Tk1,000,” he said while inaugurating a 3-day cleanliness campaign of Awami League in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area on Wednesday.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said: “Aedes mosquito is not so powerful that the government cannot prevent it.”

“Let us work together to prevent the mosquitoes. Action program against mosquito is a challenge for us, let’s make it a success,” he added.

The Awami League general secretary said, as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the authorities concerned have taken stopping of the spread of dengue as a challenge.

Cleanliness campaigns will continue at city corporations, district, upazila, union, and ward levels across Bangladesh during the 3-day drive aiming to combat dengue, he added.

Quader urged people to clean up their houses and surroundings to prevent dengue spread.

“We will conduct cleanness campaign both in cities and rural areas, involving common people,” he added.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.