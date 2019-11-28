Quader: BNP’s suicidal tendency enough to ruin itself

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at handing over ceremony of buses donated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to different educational institutions at the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Motijheel depot on Sunday, November 24, 2019 Focus Bangla

BNP has been trying to create an unstable situation in the country, Quader says

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the suicidal political tendency of BNP is enough to destroy the party itself.

“BNP, the party which does not abide by rules and regulations, is approaching towards destruction due to its negative politics,” he said on Thursday, reports BSS.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said this while addressing a triennial conference of Kushtia district Awami League at the Kushtia Islamia Collage ground.

Speaking as the chief guest, he said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that Awami League is trying to destroy BNP by carrying out repression on BNP men through RAB and police.

“But, we do not do politics with the help of RAB and police. The people of Bangladesh are the main source of our power. Being failure in getting people’s response in waging a movement, BNP has taken the path of intrigue and violence,” he added.

Noting that BNP stigmatized the court premises two days ago, Quader said BNP leaders and workers carried out an attack on police as they have been trying to create unstable situation in the country over the cases filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Chaired by Kushtia District Awami League President Alhaj Sadar Uddin Khan, the conference was addressed, among others, by Awami League joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Abdur Rahman, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Awami League Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, and Central Committee Member SM Kamal and Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy, MP.

Kushtia Awami League General Secretary Asgar Ali moderated the conference.

Local lawmakers AKM Sarwar Jahan (Kushtia 1) and Selim Altaf George (Kushtia 4), were present among others.