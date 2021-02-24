Qatar World Cup: 1,018 Bangladeshis among 6,500 migrants have died

The mega construction projects in Qatar prior to the football World Cup 2022 caused death of migrant workers, including 1,018 Bangladeshis, reveals The Guardian in an exclusive report on Tuesday.

More than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since it won the right in 2010 to host the World Cup.

The findings mean on an average some 12 migrants from these five South Asian nations have died each week since December 2010.

The Guardian report highlights death of a Bangladeshi migrant worker Mohammad Shahid Miah, 29, who was electrocuted in late September last year. Shahid died when heavy runoff submerged his room and he came into contact with an exposed electric cable.

Miah had paid a recruitment agent more than £3,500 to secure his job in Qatar in 2017, a big amount for a family from rural Bangladesh, the report says.

The report also exposes Qatar’s failure to protect its two million migrant workforce, or even investigate the motives of the apparently high rate of death.