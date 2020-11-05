Prothom Alo 22nd anniversary: Bangladesh’s advancement inevitable

Why is the situation not improving? An easy explanation may that be the performance of the judges is not being evaluated properly. Are all the judges disposing the cases quickly, or they are piling up the cases? Are they writing verdicts instantly, or they are writing after one and a half to two years of their retirement? If a report on the evaluation of the judiciary is submitted to the parliament, and it is discussed in the media, by the civil society and in the parliament, then the situation may improve a bit.

The police department has been significantly expanded, but the quality has not improved. A human rights commission has been established. The High Court alleged a section of officials of the commission are instigating violation of human rights. The information commission has been established, but has very little impact.

The duty of police is to arrange trials of those who commit crimes including murder and rape. But the people’s rights of first information report (FIR) and general diary (GD), which are given in the constitution, have been taken away in many cases. The police do not always accept the complaints made by people. The police submit charge sheets in the cases that they accept and find proof. Only five per cent of the offenders are punished while the remaining 95 per cent of the offenders are acquitted. There is fear that the country will turn into a sanctuary of criminals where there is little chance of punishment in the case of 95 per cent of offenders.

The rule of law is necessary for the development of human resources. The meaning of human resource development is to ensure the development of the health and education of a country. The government allocates 1.5 per cent of GDP in the health sector. This allocation is inadequate. This allocation should be made double immediately. The administration in the health sector is so weak that it is not possible to spend the current allocation. Huge amount of money is being wasted.

The government has allocated money to public hospitals for the treatment of general people after the outbreak of COVID-19. We read in the newspapers about corruption in the use of the allocated money over the last nine months.

There is a high degree of failure of good governance in the education sector. The government has increased allocation in the education sector significantly. The number of teachers has been raised. The salary of teaches has been raised. But the students and teachers are not interacting. Many teachers do not take classes. Those who take class do not teach in the class. There is doubt if any country has so much private tuition as Bangladesh. Was such a downfall in the education sector expected after increasing allocations? The salary of teachers was low during the colonial rule, but the manner in which they groomed students is unimaginable.