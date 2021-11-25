Protests erupt in Dhaka over Notre Dame College student’s death

Protesting students did not allow movement of public transpors including buses in Farmgate area. They also were checking documents of the private vehicles including drivers licences. If discrepancies were found, the vehicle was stopped. No ambulance, however, was intercepted.
One of the protesters, Samriza Islam, a student of Holy Cross College, said the value of a life cannot be set in monetary terms. When an accident occurs the perpetrators are spared with a fine and that cannot happen.
The protest will continue until our demands are met, said Sheikh Arafat, a student of Government Science College.
Besides, students of Government Science College placed a 10-point demand and students of Holy Cross College an 8-point demand.
Additional deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Rubaiyat Zaman, who was on the spot, told Prothom Alo, “The students told us about their demands. Everything cannot be solved on the streets and police do not have authority to resolve everything. We will take their messages to the higher authorities.”
“The demands of the students are for the long run. And the government is obviously thinking about the solution to this,” the police official added.
In Shantinagar and Kakrail area, students of three other educational institutions demonstrated over the death of Naim Hasan.
Several hundred students of Vikarunnisa Noon School and College, Wills Little Flower School and College and Motijheel Government Boys’ High School gathered in Shantinagar intersection around 1:30pm, disrupting the traffic. They then brought out a procession and marched to Rajmoni cinema intersection in Kakrail and took position on the streets.
The protesting students left after police managed to persuade them to disperse. The procession then marched to Bailey Road via Kakrail and Ramna-Moghbazar roads.
One of the protesters, Ishtiaq, a student of Motijheel Government Boys’ High School, said, “We demand proper investigation into the death of Naim Hasan and punishment of the culprits. No mother should lose her son again in road accidents.”