Prophet remarks: Protests held across the country

Processions were held after Friday prayers today (June 10, 2022) in several districts across the country, protesting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In Savar, a group of protesters blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar Bus Stand area after Jummah prayers, said Dhaka North Traffic Inspector (Administration) Abdus Salam.

Another group was also staging demonstration in Bipail area by blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra Highway, our Savar correspondent reports quoting the traffic inspector.

“We are trying to clear the roads,” added the police official.

In Narayanganj, protesters under the banner of “Narayanganj Ulema Parishad” brought out procession protesting Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PUBH) on the premises of DIT Railway Mosque in the city.

Speakers at the demonstration called upon the government to take diplomatic steps to this end and condemn the derogatory remarks made by the now suspended BJP spokesperson, our Narayanganj correspondent reports from the spot.

In Pabna, several hundred people from different mosques brought out a protest rally after the Friday prayers.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh organised the procession while people joined it protesting Nupur Sharma’s remarks, reports our Pabna correspondent.

The protesters called upon all to boycott Indian products.

“The remarks are not only demeaning to our Prophet but also hit the hearts of all Muslims around the world. We want punishment of those who made such derogatory remarks against our Prophet,” said Arif Billah, president of Islami Andolon’s Pabna unit.

Separate protest processions were also organised in different upazilas of the district.

In Manikganj, Islami Andolon Bangladesh organised similar protest procession this morning around 10:00am from Shaheed Rafiq Avenue in the town to the district’s Press Club, our Manikganj correspondent reports.

In Khulna, a protest procession was organised by Islami Andolon Bangladesh from New Market Baitun Nur Mosque premises after the Friday prayers, reports our Khulna correspondent.